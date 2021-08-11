Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix is No. 1 in nation for biggest apartment rent increase

By RealPage
azbigmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report from RealPage, the leading provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, effective asking rents in Phoenix grew 3.4 percent in July, the second largest monthly hike in the nation. That big Phoenix apartment rent monthly increase took rents up 21.6 percent year-over-year, the largest annual apartment rent increase among the nation’s 50 largest apartment markets.

azbigmedia.com

