Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“Shiva Baby” DP Maria Rusche // Frame & Reference Ep.20

By Kenny McMillan
provideocoalition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

www.provideocoalition.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiva Baby#Nyu#Google Podcasts#Frame Reference#Cinematographers#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesprovideocoalition.com

“Bridgerton” DP Jeffrey Jur, ASC // Frame & Reference Ep.18

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Moviesprovideocoalition.com

“Pretend It’s a City” DP Ellen Kuras, ASC // Frame & Reference Ep.21

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
MoviesSFGate

Watch John Malkovich Outlive a Pandemic in 'The Survivalist' Trailer

Quiver Distribution has released a trailer for The Survivalist, a gritty post-apocalyptic drama starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich. The film, in theaters and on demand October 1st, sees Meyers playing a former FBI agent who has to protect a young woman from a gang leader, played by Malkovich. The synopsis notes, “A year and a half after the fall of civilization due to a viral outbreak, a former FBI agent is forced to protect a young woman immune to the disease from a dangerous gang leader hunting her.”
Moviesprovideocoalition.com

Cinema was 1.5K resolution

It’s easy to get people nodding in agreement about resolution in 2021. Point out that the drive for more Ks is being pushed more by TV manufacturers than cinematographers, note that most of the cinema ever seen by anyone had a resolution of about 1.5K, and drain your glass while the table applauds.
Moviesprovideocoalition.com

“The Boys” DP Dan Stoloff // Frame & Reference Ep.22

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Personal Financeprovideocoalition.com

$avvy editors stay connected with Adobe Team Projects

Robin Hauser’s passion is making documentaries with purpose — creating cause-based films that raise awareness of pressing societal issues with the goal to educate and motivate her audience to take action. Her latest film, $avvy, is a revealing and sometimes shocking look at the cultural reasons why women are often lacking in financial awareness, and why it’s critical for women to understand and take control of their personal finances. The process of making this documentary was like no other — half-way through the production of the documentary COVID-19 restrictions hit in full force, which nearly put a halt to the film. But Hauser felt strongly that $avvy was a film that needed to be made.
TV Series/Film

Daily Podcast: ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Episode 2 Spoiler Discussion

On the August 18, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to have a spoiler-filled discussion about the newest episode of the new Marvel Studios Disney+ series, What If…?. In The Spoiler Room: “What If…? T’Challa Became...
TV & Videosbookriot.com

Episode 100 Foodie Tinder

Kelly and Erica talk about excellent diverse science fiction and fantasy, then offer up some delicious new foodie fiction. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!. Spin the Dawn by...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV Seriesbookriot.com

Episode 90 True Stories to Adapt

This week Kim and Alice battle through the “Delta Grumpies” to discuss stories they’d like to see adapted for television and film, plus cover new nonfiction from August. Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited...
Moviesradiosurvivor.com

Podcast #311 – Classic Films about Radio

Portrayals of radio in popular culture provide an interesting glimpse at radio’s role in society. At Radio Survivor, we’ve long been fascinated by radio depictions on both the small and large screen; so it is a treat to dive into this topic with Hemrani Vyas, Programming Coordinator at Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Vyas curated an entire day of radio-themed films for the cable network, focusing on the era of 1930 to 1950. This week we talk about some of the featured films and also dig into a broader discussion about the changing images of radio in the movies.
MoviesPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Podcast: Former Atlantan David Bruckner talks about his new film “The Night House”

This week, we’ll talk with former Atlantan and film director David Bruckner. Bruckner’s second feature film, “The Night House,” was picked up by Searchlight Pictures for a reported $12 million after its January 2020 Sundance Film Festival world premiere. At its center is a smart, determined schoolteacher whose architect husband has checked out of a seemingly happy marriage by committing suicide. Now she suspects that her husband is contacting her from beyond the grave. Alone in the remote lake house, the woman tries to solve the mystery of her dead husband’s secret life. Freelance writer Felicia Feaster spoke with Bruckner about the film and she’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Nicole Kidman, is that you? Actor rocks pixie cut for new show

When it comes to her hair, Nicole Kidman is known for her long, auburn or blond waves — so when she was spotted recently with a pixie cut, fans definitely took note. The Oscar winner, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a sleek, very short hairstyle in her signature, strawberry blond shade.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Keyshia Cole Shares Her Mother Frankie’s Beautiful Homegoing [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. R&B singer Keyshia Cole shared her mother, Frankie Lons, and their story with the world on her 1st reality show Keyshia: The Way It Is. Keyshia Cole through the think and thin always showed her love for her mother that was battling addiction. However Keyshia Cole’s worst nightmare came true on July 17th, Frankie’s 61st birthday when the equally reality television star passed away from an overdose.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Alex Rodriguez breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez has addressed his breakup with Jennifer Lopez for the first time. The former MLB player, who confirmed in April that he and the singer ended their engagement, says he’s “grateful” for lessons learned throughout their relationship. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy