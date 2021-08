Antonio Carlos scored the equalizer just before the hour mark, and visiting Orlando City SC managed a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC on Wednesday night. Nashville (7-2-11, 32 points) opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when the sizzling C.J. Sapong intercepted an Orlando pass, then went two-on-one with teammate Hany Mukhtar. The veteran Sapong (nine goals in 2021) finished the play with a brilliant left-footer for his fourth goal in the last three overall matches, and sixth in four at home, where Nashville is 8-0-6 since losing to FC Dallas on Nov. 4.