Watch – An extremely talented woodworker from Vietnam carved out an all-electric drivable Ferrari 250 GTO in just 70 days
Vietnamese YouTuber Trương Văn Đạo popularity has skyrocketed over the last year thanks to his unique creations handcrafted out of wood. A few months back, the master craftsman created a mini version of the Bugatti Centodieci out of wood for his son. This time around, Đạo took up the challenge to create a mini replica of the world’s most expensive car – the Ferrari 250 GTO. Only 36 examples of the iconic Ferrari were made and it’s the most sought-after classic car amongst collectors. In 2018, chassis number 4153GT was sold for $70 million in a private sale, setting a new sale record.luxurylaunches.com
