The BMW iX3 has been facelifted (even though it isn’t even out yet)

Given its reputation nowadays, it can be easy to forget what a bolt from the blue the original Audi RS6 was. Because although the RS2 and first RS4 had shown Audi could make small, fast, desirable small estates, it had been reluctant, seemingly, to upsize the formula. There had been S6s for a while, but they were as memorable as last Tuesday's lunch. It was more than eight years from RS2 reveal to RS6 debut - handy, then, that it was absolutely worth the wait.