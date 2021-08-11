Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The BMW iX3 has been facelifted (even though it isn’t even out yet)

topgear.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Even though it hasn’t officially arrived in the UK yet, it’s been so long since the iX3 was revealed BMW has had to give it a little tweak to keep it looking fresh. The new car has the same specs as before – 74 kWh (usable) battery, 150kW charging, up to 286 miles of range, 282bhp – but it looks sharper courtesy of new lights and bumpers.

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharper#Skoda Enyaq Iv#Jaguar#Mercedes#Eqc#Pro#Hud#Iconicsounds Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 BMW iX3 Facelift Debuts Bigger Grille, Standard M Sport Package

The fully electric iX3 has only been out for a little over two years but BMW is eager to give its zero-emissions crossover a nip and tuck. Chances are the Bavarians want to bring the "eco" member of the X3 family in line with the recent facelift applied to the gasoline- and diesel-fueled version. As seen back in May in images published on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website, the Life Cycle Impulse brings mild visual tweaks.
Carstopgear.com

Yowzer: the bananas Bugatti Bolide has made production

Bugatti's track-only study loses power and gains safety kit, but still looks an extraordinary way to spend £3.5m. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Last year, Bugatti showed us what the ultimate iteration of its hypercars could...
Carstopgear.com

The BBS Concept is a Mk8 Golf GTI modified at VW's behest

Volkswagen turns to the mighty Mk2 to help make us love the latest generation. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It’s fair to say some elements of the latest, Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI haven’t quite hit the...
Carstopgear.com

The new Audi RS3 comes in many excellent colours

Audi’s RS3 configurator is live. What’s yours look like?. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Calling all fast Audi enthusiasts and, erm, anyone at work who needs to kill a bit of time before their next tea break – it’s the configurator for the new RS3.
Carstopgear.com

This is the new Nissan Z. And no, you can’t have one

Alas, the follow-up to the 370Z won’t be sold in Britain. But doesn't it look smart?. Skip 27 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Welcome to the seventh-generation Nissan Z car. Called simply the Nissan Z, it’s a rear-wheel-drive,...
Carstopgear.com

The Merc C-Class All-Terrain is an SUV for people who don’t want an SUV

Lifted Mercedes C-Class Estate has 40mm more ground clearance and all-wheel drive, but won’t be sold in Britain. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A couple of years back Mercedes decided it wanted to go after Audi...
Carstopgear.com

Check out these renders of potential Genesis race cars

Both the G70 and the X Concept clearly work as racecars. The petition for them to be built starts now…. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Genesis (the posh branch of Hyundai-Kia that recently started selling cars...
Buying Carstopgear.com

Vauxhall Mokka SRi Nav Premium 1.2 – long-term review

I'm not a fan of milky drinks. Having a dairy alergy does that to you – so this is my first experience of a Mokka, and I have to say I find it to be quite delightful. No cheesy odour, no froth, no liberally sprinkled cocoa... just a refreshingly good baby crossover.
CarsPistonheads

Audi RS6 Avant (C5) | Spotted

Given its reputation nowadays, it can be easy to forget what a bolt from the blue the original Audi RS6 was. Because although the RS2 and first RS4 had shown Audi could make small, fast, desirable small estates, it had been reluctant, seemingly, to upsize the formula. There had been S6s for a while, but they were as memorable as last Tuesday's lunch. It was more than eight years from RS2 reveal to RS6 debut - handy, then, that it was absolutely worth the wait.
CarsBMW BLOG

You can create your own Individual color for BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Starting today, the BMW Leipzig plant will offer Individual paint jobs for its customers. To celebrate this occasion, a lineup of BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupes rolled off the production line in Speed Yellow, San Marino Blue, Verde Ermes Green and Nardo Grey. While black, white and grey are still some of the most popular colors on a BMW car, customers from around the world are gradually becoming interested in owning a BMW with a unique color.
Carstopgear.com

The Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner gets an especially fancy key

The first electrified Mulliner gets veneered picnic tables, an illuminated Flying B... and a special box for your car key. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What’s the definition of ‘luxury’? Ask a dictionary and you’ll get...
Carstopgear.com

Say hello to the production-spec Pininfarina Battista

1,900bhp hyper-EV is finally finished, and has just landed in the US for Monterey Car Week. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here it is – the finished Pininfarina Battista. Two of these hyper-EVs will be on...
Buying Carstopgear.com

Which of these old Lotus Esprits would you buy?

Lotus only made 100 of these things for the UK. Officially called the ‘World Championship Commemorative Model’, it was built to celebrate the company’s F1 success, and bedecked in the legendary black and gold ‘John Player Special’ livery. This one only has 13,600 miles on it. It’s the first car...
Carstopgear.com

Hyundai Kona N

It’s the inevitable: a performance SUV from Hyundai’s burgeoning N brand. After nearly four years with just one model in Europe, the superb i30N hot hatch, the South Korean brand's feisty performance offshoot has added another two almost at once. Just as the i20N hot hatch has gone on sale – a healthy waiting list soon following – we now have this, the Kona N.
Carstopgear.com

The Nissan Note Nismo is a posh hybrid people carrier with downforce

Japan's the prime place to find weirdly powered and proportioned hot hatches. Here's the latest... Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Japan is a country that nurtures many motoring sub-niches, with the weird hot hatchback perhaps our...
Carstopgear.com

We're sad this retro Nissan concept was never made

This is the Foria, a concept car presented by Nissan at the 2005 Tokyo Motor Show. To be fair, Nissan also brought the GT-R Proto concept to that same show, a thinly veiled look at the production version of the revitalised GT-R. You’d be forgiven for completely forgetting the Foria’s existence.
Carstopgear.com

What do you make of this restored Porsche 356?

Welcome to one US dealer’s entry into this year’s ‘Porsche Restoration Challenge’. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Americans among you may have heard of the Porsche Restoration Challenge. The competition, run by Porsche USA, challenges...
Carstopgear.com

Holy moly, the Honda Integra is coming back

Well, the *Acura* Integra is. The campaign starts here to get the reborn dinky performance car to the UK. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s plenty of big news streaming out of Monterey Car Week in...
CarsAutoweek.com

BMW iX5 Hydrogen Revealed Ahead of IAA Debut

BMW iX5 Hydrogen will be shown at IAA Mobility in Munich ahead of small series production, but won't mass-produce it for now. The iX5 produced a maximum of 369 hp, and relies on fifth-generation BMW eDrive with fuel cell technology. The automaker has been working on hydrogen fuel cell tech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy