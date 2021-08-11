The BMW iX3 has been facelifted (even though it isn’t even out yet)
Skip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Even though it hasn’t officially arrived in the UK yet, it’s been so long since the iX3 was revealed BMW has had to give it a little tweak to keep it looking fresh. The new car has the same specs as before – 74 kWh (usable) battery, 150kW charging, up to 286 miles of range, 282bhp – but it looks sharper courtesy of new lights and bumpers.www.topgear.com
