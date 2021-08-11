AviaGames raises $40M to diversify mobile skill-based gaming
AviaGames has raised $40 million to diversify mobile skill-based gaming, where players can compete against each other for cash prizes. The funding is a pretty big win for the female founders of the Mountain View, California-based AviaGames, and it’s an endorsement for their strategy of creating an inclusive competition platform for everybody. But it’s a competitive market. AviaGames hopes to catch up to rivals such as Skillz, which went public in December.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0