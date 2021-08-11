AviaGames raises $40M to diversify mobile skill-based gaming

MobileCoin has raised $66 million for its cryptocurrency payment platform that aims to democratize privacy for all. In contrast to centralized payment services and ad-focused payment firms, MobileCoin uses peer-to-peer networking for payments so it’s easier to keep transactions private even when taking advantage of the transparent and secure digital ledger known as the blockchain. The company bills its system as fast, safe, and easy to use, giving everyone the ability to transact digitally from nearly anywhere in the world.