Gambling

AviaGames raises $40M to diversify mobile skill-based gaming

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviaGames has raised $40 million to diversify mobile skill-based gaming, where players can compete against each other for cash prizes. The funding is a pretty big win for the female founders of the Mountain View, California-based AviaGames, and it’s an endorsement for their strategy of creating an inclusive competition platform for everybody. But it’s a competitive market. AviaGames hopes to catch up to rivals such as Skillz, which went public in December.

#Mobile Games#Mobile Gaming#Acme Capital#Powerhouse Capital#Makers Fund#Galaxy Interactive#Origins Founded#Avia Games#Bingo Clash#The Apple App Store
