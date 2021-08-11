Trea Turner delivered the smoothest and most meme-worthy slide into home

The word I’ve seen all over social media to describe this Trea Turner slide from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies is: Smooth.

And it is!

The speedy infielder looked almost casual just putting his gloved hand down to touch home plate and avoid a tag before popping right up and sauntering back to the Dodgers dugout.

As you’ll see, MLB fans loved it and all made the same “when you slide into someone’s DMs” jokes. I’m hoping it goes beyond that to create some hilarious memes, but I’ll take this, especially when I’ve watched the clip about 50 times already.

Here's the slide

Just beautiful.

And now in GIF format!

So many of the same joke

Other jokes and observations

