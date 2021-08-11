Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trea Turner delivered the smoothest and most meme-worthy slide into home

By Charles Curtis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBPiy_0bOKQz8T00

The word I’ve seen all over social media to describe this Trea Turner slide from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies is: Smooth.

And it is!

The speedy infielder looked almost casual just putting his gloved hand down to touch home plate and avoid a tag before popping right up and sauntering back to the Dodgers dugout.

As you’ll see, MLB fans loved it and all made the same “when you slide into someone’s DMs” jokes. I’m hoping it goes beyond that to create some hilarious memes, but I’ll take this, especially when I’ve watched the clip about 50 times already.

Here's the slide

Just beautiful.

And now in GIF format!

So many of the same joke

Other jokes and observations

Gallery

29 photos of the savage signs MLB fans have brought to taunt the Astros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zct9R_0bOKQz8T00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Fred Astaire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#Gif#Sportscenter#Tosscarli#Aaronfullerton#Sf Giants#Nbcs#Bobstelton#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora’s comments after Yankees sweep aren’t good enough

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s comments fell flat after they were swept by the New York Yankees in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox looked like the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series in the first half of the season. But the franchise has been on the decline so far in the second half of the 2021 campaign, as they not only lost first place in the AL East, but they also got leapfrogged by the New York Yankees following their doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.
Popculture

Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

San Diego Padres sign ex-Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres, in desperate need of pitching help as they attempt to hold on to the National League's second wild-card spot, have signed veteran right-hander Jake Arrieta to a Minor League contract. Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters Monday that Arrieta was placed on...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Stacks: Tuesday 8/17

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Tampa Bay Rays (vs. Baltimore Orioles - SP John Means) The Tampa...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Dodgers’ New Uniforms

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the latest Major League Baseball organization to release their “City Connect” alternate uniforms on Thursday. The NL West club joined a handful of other teams in announcing the highly anticipated line of Nike jerseys this season. However, the franchise’s new release left many fans disappointed...
MLBRealGM

Dodgers Workout Trea Turner; Clayton Kershaw Targets September Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers have loaded up for the stretch run, but their roster is still evolving. On Friday afternoon, they activated one of their newest additions, Trea Turner, and worked him out at the relatively new position of second base. Meanwhile, one of their biggest stars, Cody Bellinger, came...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Dodgers activate Trea Turner from COVID list

Trea Turner was a member of the Washington Nationals July 27 when he had to be pulled from the middle of a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Friday, he was activated from the COVID injured list by his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner was available...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Not starting Friday, but with team

Turner (COVID-19) is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels, but he posted a video on his Instagram account signifying that he has arrived at Dodger Stadium, Blake Harris of True Blue LA reports. The team said he would probably make his Dodgers debut Friday or Saturday, and while he...
MLBwcn247.com

After 2 stressful weeks, new Dodgers IF Trea Turner ready

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It would be an understatement to say Trea Turner has had one of the more stressful two-week stretches of his major-league career. The All-Star shortstop tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28. Two days later, he was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster trade that also included All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer. While Scherzer made his Dodgers debut on Wednesday, Turner needed to wait to clear COVID-19 protocols. He was activated on Friday before the Dodgers opened a weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels. He was in the starting lineup on Saturday.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers rally to beat Angels in Trea Turner’s debut

Chris Taylor hit a two-run double in the eighth inning Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory at home over the Los Angeles Angels. Taylor's double to left-center field against Angels right-hander Junior Guerra (2-2) scored both Corey Seager and Will Smith. Cody Bellinger had a home run for the Dodgers, who improved to just 10-10 since the All-Star break.
MLBwashingtonlife.com

My Washington: Trea Turner, Shortstop for Washington Nationals, MLB

It’s awesome. Last year was weird and I definitely didn’t like it, but having fans back in the stadium right now is amazing. You can feel the energy. As the year goes on, things are just going to get better and better and we can get back to those full stadiums. That’s what helped us win those games in 2019, make that push into the playoffs and win the World Series.
MLBOCRegister

When Trea Turner joins Dodgers’ lineup, ‘sacrifices’ will be made

It’s going to be a numbers game. Trea Turner has been on the COVID injured list since being removed from the Washington Nationals’ July 27 game following a positive test for the coronavirus. But indications are he will be cleared to travel to Los Angeles on Friday and join the Dodgers soon after.
MLBchatsports.com

Andrew Friedman Excited To Add ‘Dynamic’ Trea Turner To Dodgers Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest splash at the MLB trade deadline by acquiring three-time Cy Young Award Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a prospect package headlined by Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz. It didn’t take long for Scherzer to...
MLBMLB

Trea Turner activated; here's where he fits

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers acquired Trea Turner from the Nationals on July 30, and they got their first look at their newest All-Star on Friday against the Angels. Turner, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27, was cleared to return to the field and was activated by the Dodgers just minutes before first pitch of the series opener. He popped out in a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 4-3 loss, and the plan is for him to be in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy