Centennial, CO

Local Nonprofit Combines Furry Friends and Fashion in Upcoming Fashion Show

By Abby Schirmacher
303magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat could possibly be better than a fashion show? A runway show featuring dogs – specifically, corgis. The second annual Corgis and Friends Take Over Fashion 2021 event takes place on August 21 at The Village Workspace in Centennial, Colorado. The show is hosted by local nonprofit organization Paws All in The City, which strives to educate and support dog owners regarding their pet’s health conditions.

