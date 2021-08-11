Cancel
MLB

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Starting gig lasts awhile longer

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Diaz started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Rockies. Diaz continues to fill in at third base for the injured Alex Bregman (quadriceps), who will begin a second rehab assignment Friday. It's unclear when Bregman will rejoin the team, but it means Diaz should be a lineup regular through this week at least. Diaz has hit safely in 10 of 12 games since his own return from the injured list, going 16-for-53 (.302) with three home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI and eight runs scored.

