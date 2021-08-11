Astros' Taylor Jones: Whacks two doubles in win
Jones went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Colorado. Jones continues to be a productive fill-in at first base for Yuli Gurriel (neck), who is not expected to be ready until Friday at the earliest. Jones should remain in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Rockies on Wednesday. Over the four games since he was called up, Jones is 5-for-16 (.313) with one home run, two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored.www.cbssports.com
