Astros' Pedro Baez: Finishes off shutout

 8 days ago

Baez allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Colorado. Baez was reinstated from the 60-day injured list earlier in the day and made his season debut. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury sustained while building up following a bout with COVID-19 in the spring. Baez had been expected to be a key contributor when he signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal during the offseason, and his absence was felt as Houston's bullpen struggled for much of the season. The Astros have since added bullpen reinforcements, and the unit has pitched much better since the trade deadline. Baez could work into a seventh-inning role along with Ryne Stanek.

