New York City, NY

Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News. Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.

