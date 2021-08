Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the cast lineup for one of their upcoming animated installments for the DCAU, Catwoman: Hunted. The film will be made and animated in anime style as seen in the above image. As for the lineup of famous voices who will be taking part on Selina Kyle‘s newest adventure, they are as follows: Stephanie Beatriz as Batwoman, Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul & Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday & Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza & Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama, Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin, and former Nickelodeon star Elizabeth Gillies as the film’s leading feline burglar, Selina Kyle.