Mastronardi & AppHarvest - AgTech CEA Venture to Feed America
KINGSVILLE, ON and , Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Mastronardi Produce Ltd. and AppHarvest have announced a new endeavor that will further strengthen their relationship and cement their leadership as true visionaries in the AgTech sector. The companies have signed a non-binding letter of intent to form FarmCo, a joint venture to develop a portfolio of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities to expand supply of fruits and vegetables including leafy greens to Mastronardi's existing fresh produce marketing and distribution business.www.kentuckynewera.com
