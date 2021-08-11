Cancel
Mastronardi & AppHarvest - AgTech CEA Venture to Feed America

By Mastronardi Produce Ltd.
Kentucky New Era
 8 days ago

KINGSVILLE, ON and , Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Mastronardi Produce Ltd. and AppHarvest have announced a new endeavor that will further strengthen their relationship and cement their leadership as true visionaries in the AgTech sector. The companies have signed a non-binding letter of intent to form FarmCo, a joint venture to develop a portfolio of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities to expand supply of fruits and vegetables including leafy greens to Mastronardi's existing fresh produce marketing and distribution business.

www.kentuckynewera.com

#Cea#North America#Agtech#Cnw#Mastronardi Produce Ltd#Agtech#Cea#Appharvest Founder#Campari
