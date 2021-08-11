Cancel
UPDATE: Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jon Hickman downgraded HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Downgrades NVIDIA (NVDA) to Sell

Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) Opens at $9.90

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today IPO for SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RVAC) (NASDAQ: RVCAU) opened for trading at $9.90 after pricing 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering, and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Toro (TTC) to Neutral

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs downgraded Toro (NYSE: TTC) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Oatly Group AB (OTLY) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi upgraded Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQU) Prices Upsized 11M Unit Offering at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNTQU" beginning August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin trading separately, the Company expects that the common stock and redeemable warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "CNTQ" and "CNTQW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 20,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cognex Corp (CGNX) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 0.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 20, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Biolase (BIOL) PT Raised to $3 at Ascendiant Capital as Turnaround Takes Hold

Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo raised the price target on Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) to $3.00 (from $2.00) after Total revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cisco (CSCO) Reports a Narrow Beat, Analyst Adds Shares to a 'Buy' List

Shares of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) are down 1.7% in pre-open on a broad market weakness although the company reported better-than-expected ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Now is a Good Time to Buy Lumentum (LITE), PT Raised to $100 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon raised the price target on Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) to $100.00 (from $90.00) after the company reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 30,000 Shares

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock....

