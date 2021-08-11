UPDATE: Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) to Neutral

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.