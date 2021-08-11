Cancel
New York City, NY

Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge Require Proof of Vaccine for Entry

By Holly
boweryboogie.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive music is in full swing, but area clubs are taking extra precautions to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Esteemed venuesBowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge now require all patrons to be fully vaccinated before attending a concert. Gig goers will need to show proof of vaccination for the foreseeable future. Along with a photo ID, proof of vaccination can be in the form of a paper copy, Excelsior Pass, Key to NYC Pass, or a digital image of a vaccination card. The neighborhood music clubs are also encouraging masks to be worn indoors when not eating or drinking.

www.boweryboogie.com

