Athlete Aidan Atkinson proud to serve as Humane Society volunteer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumane Society volunteer Aidan Atkinson reveals why he's proud to lend his support to the organization and its cause. The Humane Society of the United States is on a mission to end suffering for all animals. In addition to rescuing and caring for thousands of creatures every year, the organization is also committed to taking on the fur trade, animal cosmetics testing, and other cruel industries. It does so with the help of millions of supporters, including athlete Aidan Atkinson.

