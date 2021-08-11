What B2B Chemicals Trade Modernization Means For The Everyday Consumer

Organic Food and Beverages Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, projects that the global market is expected to reach $327,600 million by 2022, from $115,984 million in 2015, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2016 to 2022. The organic beverages segment occupied a dominant share, accounting for about three-fifths of the market in 2015 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The organic fruits and vegetables and other organic food segments collectively accounted for half of the global organic food market share in 2015, whereas the organic coffee and tea sub segments contributed nearly one-third share of the organic beverages market in 2015.