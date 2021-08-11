Cancel
What B2B Chemicals Trade Modernization Means For The Everyday Consumer

By PYMNTS
 8 days ago
From the shampoo we use to wash our hair to the shoes on our feet, chemicals are almost always at the core of the products surrounding our everyday lives. Yet despite the prolific and immeasurable impact of the chemicals industry, rarely is thought given to how the creators of these products source, procure and pay for those ingredients.

