Red Sox skid...Doncic signs...Practice death charges

BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Francisco Mejía (meh-HEE’-yah) singled with the bases loaded in the ninth, Boston’s Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, and it helped the Rays rally past the Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay’s lead in the AL East is now up to five games. The Rays were 2 of 9 with runners in scoring position before Mejía, who entered the game as a defensive substitution in the seventh, delivered a single to right. The ball skipped past Renfroe for an error and that allowed all three runners to score, giving Tampa Bay a 7-4 lead. The Red Sox lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic Comments on Signing: Mavs Happy with Offseason?

DALLAS - While much attention was placed on the Dallas Mavericks' potential recruiting efforts in free agency, the top priority remained getting a deal done with Luka Doncic that will keep him in town long-term. Doncic has since agreed to a five-year, $207 million supermax contract extension that will begin...
NBAuncrazed.com

Luka Doncic Signs New Deal With Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic agrees new five year deal BDA Sports tells ESPN, with the player set to sign the contract. Doncic becomes the first player eligible for the supermax rookie extension deal, following being voted twice for first-team all-NBA. The deal also includes a player option that can be activated in the final year of the contract.
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

Doncic set to sign $207M extension in Slovenian celebration

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
NBAArkansas Online

Doncic set to sign supermax extension

Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history. Agent Bill Duffy told ESPN and The Dallas Morning News on Monday that Doncic and the...
MLBwcn247.com

Twins whipped...Cleveland routs Reds...Mavs extend Doncic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1. Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for eight innings as the White Sox won their fourth in a row. Jiménez became the first White Sox player with consecutive games of at least two homers and five RBIs, and the first in the majors since Bryce Harper for Washington in 2015.
NBAWest Hawaii Today

Doncic signs $207 million extension with Mavs

Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history. Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it’s back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Blaze Jordan Promoted After Absurd Showing In FCL

Blaze Jordan was touted for his power going into the draft, and that was everything it was billed to be in his first professional baseball action. As a result, he’s getting promoted. The Boston Red Sox are sending Jordan to Low-A Salem after his showing in the Florida Complex League....
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Dodgers’ New Uniforms

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the latest Major League Baseball organization to release their “City Connect” alternate uniforms on Thursday. The NL West club joined a handful of other teams in announcing the highly anticipated line of Nike jerseys this season. However, the franchise’s new release left many fans disappointed...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBknbr.com

Kris Bryant explains why he didn’t sign extension with Cubs

The Giants sure seemed to get a sweet deal in the Kris Bryant trade. The question is, why?. San Francisco only had to part with their No. 9 and No. 30 prospect for a player that won the MVP in 2016 after being drafted by the Cubs in 2013. Chicago clearly had no interest in re-signing Bryant, trading the 4-time All-Star so as not to lose him in free agency, and was so set on not bringing him back that they sold him for cents on the dollar. What’s more, the Cubs were never able to sign Bryant to an extension in the years before he was about to hit free agency.
MLBnumberfire.com

D.J. LeMahieu absent from Yankees' lineup Thursday night

New York Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander John Gant and the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees appear to be giving LeMahieu a routine breather on Thursday. Luke Voit is filling in as the leadoff man and Rougned Odor is covering second base. Tyler Wade is entering the lineup to cover the hot corner and bat ninth.

