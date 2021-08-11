Red Sox skid...Doncic signs...Practice death charges
BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay's Francisco Mejía (meh-HEE'-yah) singled with the bases loaded in the ninth, Boston's Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, and it helped the Rays rally past the Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay's lead in the AL East is now up to five games. The Rays were 2 of 9 with runners in scoring position before Mejía, who entered the game as a defensive substitution in the seventh, delivered a single to right. The ball skipped past Renfroe for an error and that allowed all three runners to score, giving Tampa Bay a 7-4 lead. The Red Sox lost for the 10th time in 12 games.
