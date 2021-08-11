Lionel Messi says he's 'very happy' since arrival to PSG
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi says he’s been enjoying his time in Paris “since the first minute" after signing his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season. Messi spoke Wednesday at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium. He says, “It was a difficult change after so much time, but the moment I arrived here I felt very happy.” Messi’s arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar. Messi says, “I’m going to play with best players... it’s incredible to be able to experience this."www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0