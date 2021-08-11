Cancel
Public Safety

Amnesty reports widespread rapes 'with impunity' in Tigray

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
 8 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new Amnesty International report says dozens of women have described shocking sexual assaults by Ethiopian soldiers and allied forces in the country’s Tigray conflict, and its researcher calls it striking how the perpetrators appeared to act without fear of punishment from their commanders. Donatella Rovera tells The Associated Press that “all of these forces from the very beginning, everywhere, and for a long period of time felt it was perfectly OK with them to perpetrate these crimes because they clearly felt they could do so with impunity, nothing holding them back.” Amnesty says the more than 1,000 cases documented are a “small fraction” of the reality.

WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Public SafetyBBC

Ethiopia using rape as a strategy in Tigray war - Amnesty

The Ethiopian military and its allies are responsible for widespread sexual violence against women in Tigray, using rape as a strategy of war, Amnesty International says. The scale of violations during the nine-month conflict in the north of the country amounts to war crimes, the human rights group says. One...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

UN ‘gravely concerned’ by reports of mass rape in DRC

The UN has raised the alarm over widespread, systematic sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), saying there have been reports of armed groups carrying out mass rape. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN refugee agency, said its staff had heard horrific testimonies...
AfricaTimes Daily

New wave of Ethiopian detentions of Tigrayans includes kids

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Small children are among those held amid a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans suspected of supporting Tigray forces in Ethiopia's growing war, one detainee says, while witnesses and a human rights watchdog describe fresh disappearances in recent weeks. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
WorldThe Decatur Daily

Britain urges halt to Myanmar clashes to allow vaccination

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Kingdom called Tuesday for an immediate and sustained pause in clashes and unrest in Myanmar to allow vaccinations as an intense COVID-19 surge is ravaging the country. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Suspected extremists kill 47 in northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say suspected Islamic extremists have ambushed a convoy in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 30 civilians along with 17 soldiers and volunteer defense fighters. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s attack in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region, militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are increasingly targeting security forces in the West African country. An analyst at the Policy Center for the New South says the militants have demonstrated an ability to attack civilians even under military escort. He says this shows the level of information they have on the locations of security forces.
Public Healthwcn247.com

WHO Africa: COVID-19 booster shots make 'mockery' of equity

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Africa director for the World Health Organization says rich countries’ decisions to roll out COVID-19 booster shots “threaten the promise of a brighter tomorrow for Africa,” and she warns that “as some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity.” U.S. health officials on Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans. The WHO's Matshidiso Moeti and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had warned against booster shots in recent weeks as less than 2% of the population on the continent of 1.3 billion people is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Africawcn247.com

UN says humanitarian conditions 'hellish' in Ethiopia's war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says humanitarian conditions in Ethiopia are “hellish” as the nine-month Tigray conflict spreads in Africa’s second most populous country. Antonio Guterres told reporters Thursday that the spread of the fighting “has ensnared even more people in its horror.” Thousands of people have been killed since November, hundreds of thousands inside Tigray face famine conditions and hundreds of thousands in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions have been displaced in recent weeks as resurgent Tigray forces move in.
Asiawcn247.com

Bangladesh disputes study into alleged forced disappearances

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is disputing a Human Rights Watch investigation into disappearances of government critics and others as built on questionable, uncorroborated allegations that security forces were involved. The rights group earlier identified 86 people as still missing after allegedly being targeted by security forces. The group is urging the United Nations to independently investigate. An official at Bangladesh's embassy in Washington says the study was based on interviews with unidentified individuals and there was “zero evidence” to corroborate that kidnappings happened. Human Rights Watch mainly blames the disappearances on the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite anti-crime force that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government credits with crushing Islamic militancy.
WorldFrankfort Times

The Latest: UN says world will 'scrutinize' Taliban actions

GENEVA — The United Nations is urging the Taliban to keep its “promises,” including its pledges to grant an amnesty to former government workers in Afghanistan, show inclusiveness for women and allow girls to remain in school. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Worldwcn247.com

Teen arrested after knife attack in southern Swedish school

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder after a school employee was seriously wounded in a knife attack in southern Sweden. The incident happened in Eslov, northeast of Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city. The motive for Thursday's attack is unclear, a police spokeswoman said. A police officer fired a weapon during the arrest. The 45-year-old male victim was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The Skanska Dagbladet newspaper said the attacker carried a long knife, wore a skeleton mask, a helmet and what looked like a bulletproof vest. Police declined to comment.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public SafetyTMZ.com

Taliban Allegedly Shoots & Kills Woman for Refusing to Wear a Burqa

Taliban members allegedly gunned down a woman in the streets of Afghanistan ... just as Taliban officials swore they would not exact violence on women. It happened in the province of Takhar -- 8 hours outside of Kabul -- where an unidentified female was photographed lying dead in a pool of blood ... reportedly at the hands of the insurgents.

