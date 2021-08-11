Enterprise car rental gets rezoning from Roswell, agrees to conditions on used car sales
A 3.4-acre Roswell property described by officials as neglected will be redeveloped into a car rental and sales business. Roswell City Council on Monday approved rezoning the property at 10889 Alpharetta Highway and three adjacent parcels of land for Enterprise rental car company to use for car rentals and sales. Enterprise agreed to meet some conditions imposed by the city concerning the appearance of the new location.
