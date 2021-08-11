Aiken couple starts promotion company, holding boxing event Saturday

The Grown & Sexy Boxing Gala will be the first event put on by Hank and Britt Promotions. The event will take place Saturday at the Amentum Center in downtown Aiken. (Submitted Photo) Submitted Photo

An Aiken couple has established a new promotional company and is kicking things off by holding a professional boxing match Saturday in downtown Aiken.

James and Brittany Hankinson's new company will be aptly called Hank and Britt Promotions. The two have an amateur boxing program that they have run for a few years and are expanding into the promotions business.

The Grown & Sexy Boxing Gala, of which the City of Aiken is a sponsor, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Amentum Center for Performing Arts, located at 126 Newberry St. in downtown Aiken. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m.

The event is advertised as a formal event, and formal dress will be "strictly enforced."

Aiken's D'ondre Rouse, the first boxer to be signed with the company, will be one of the fighters, starring in his first promotional event.

There will also be other Aiken boxers competing, including Javious Jones, Christian Peterson, Dairrion Frazier and Tez'waum Starling.

James said the event has a positive outlook because the boxers "could be doing anything, but right now they're trying to make a positive living with boxing."

"They’re not out here in the streets; they’re not out here with the gun violence killing each other," he said. "They’re just trying to set up a new avenue and build a career for themselves."

Tickets can be purchased by calling either of the Hankinsons at 803-634-7975 or 803-624-9185. Regular tickets are $60, floor VIP tickets are $125, and balcony VIP tickets are $160, according to the release.