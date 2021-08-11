Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Signs With A3 Artists Agency

By Jennifer Manongdo
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok superstar and singer Bella Poarch has signed with A3 Artists Agency. The agency, which was known as Abrams Artists Agency before undergoing rebranding last year, will now represent Poarch under the alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division, according to Variety. Poarch, a 24-year-old immigrant from the Philippines,...

Ariana Grande
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Melanie Martinez
#Twitch Music#Youtube Music#Tiktok Star#Music Video#A3 Artists Agency#Abrams Artists Agency#Asian#Warner Records#Bandwagon Asia#Pandora#Xxxtentacion
Philippines
Behind Viral Videos
Celebrities
Behind Viral VideosThe Drum

TikTok embraces OOH to surface unsigned artists

TikTok is bringing a new generation of musicians to the ears of more listeners with an out-of-home advertising (OOH) campaign that promotes unsigned talent on the streets of British cities through billboards and fly posters. Passers-by in cities such as Glasgow, Liverpool and Bristol will be able to scan featured...
MusicPosted by
SVG

Bella Poarch's New Music Video Reveals Some Major Streamers

Fans of TikToker-turned-pop-singer Bella Poarch were ecstatic when she recently teased the new music video for her latest single "Inferno," which she worked on with songwriter and producer Sub Urban. While any new content from Poarch has the power to get her followers excited, the music video for "Inferno" appears to feature a star-studded cast full of streamers. Even though the video doesn't drop until August 13, fans have already spotted some of their favorite YouTube and Twitch stars in the preview.
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: New songs from Masked Wolf, Kygo x Zoe Wees, Bella Poarch

Artists from Australia, Germany, Norway and the Philippines have new music for you this Friday. “Astronaut in the Ocean” rapper Masked Wolf, born Harry Michaels, has a new track out, “Bop.” In a statement, the Australian rapper says, “As simple as it is, I just wanted to make a song that had an uptempo feel, that typical hip hop style, and gave you a bit of an adrenaline rush. ‘Bop’ is just a great, feel-good song.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Subway Artist Devon Rodriguez Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Devon Rodriguez, a visual artist with more than 17 million followers on TikTok, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Based in New York City, Rodriguez is best known for sketching strangers riding the subway and surprising them with the results. The viral subway series has helped Rodriguez grow his audience into the millions on Instagram and YouTube and has led to partnerships with brands like Chipotle, Ford and Cheetos. Earlier this year, Rodriguez sold his first painting, Girl on Subway, at the Phillips De Pury Contemporary Art Day Sale for $22,680. His portrait of the activist and sculptor John Ahearn was also a 2019 finalist in the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition at the National Portrait Gallery. Rodriguez will still be managed by the McCarren Park Group, but UTA will work with the artist to continue growing his social presence and collaborations with brands. Rodriguez’s signing comes as UTA continues to look to TikTok for talent. Last month, the agency signed Christina “Tinx” Najjar, known for her viral commentary poking fun at “rich moms” and candid relationship advice, for worldwide representation in all areas. Last year, UTA also signed Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as well as their parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio.
Behind Viral Videosbeincrypto.com

TikTok Integrates Audius as First Music Streaming Partner

Sharing music to TikTok is now one click away for artists as Audius becomes the first music streaming platform integrated with social media behemoth. TikTok and the blockchain-based music streaming platform Audius announced a groundbreaking new partnership. Artists on the platform can now upload their music to the TikTok platform with a single click. This marks the first music streaming platform with the ability to share directly to TikTok as “TikTok sounds”.
Behind Viral VideosEW.com

TikTok... Boom

Before pursuing music full-time, John Roseboro was a mortician. This past April he started sharing his songs on TikTok. "It's the best way to reach an organic audience," the 26-year-old says from his home outside Atlanta, where he lives with his wife and toddler son. Since his first video, where he played his self-described "post–bossa nova" sound on guitar, he's added more than 45,000 followers and attracted nearly a half-million likes.
Behind Viral VideosNME

Eric Nam hops on remix of vaultboy’s viral TikTok song ‘Everything Sucks’

Singer-songwriter vaultboy has teamed up with K-pop idol Eric Nam on a remix of his viral TikTok song ‘Everything Sucks’. The new rendition of vaultboy’s debut single stays largely faithful to the original song, with Nam taking over vocal duties on the second verse. “Everything sucks, just kidding / Everything is better than it used to be / I didn’t write a song about my ex today / Oh wait, ummm,” he sings.
MusicNME

BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases solo debut with cryptic Instagram posts

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has given fans a possible sneak peek into the making of her upcoming debut solo release. On the evening of July 25 KST, the Thai-born K-pop idol uploaded two images from her in a recording studio onto her Instagram stories, likely hinting at her highly-anticipated solo debut. In...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Fauda’ Actress Moran Rosenblatt Inks With A3 Artists Agency & Cavalry Media

EXCLUSIVE: Moran Rosenblatt, who is known for her breakout role as Anat Moreno in Netflix’s Fauda, has signed with A3 Artists Agency and Cavalry Media. The Tel Aviv, Israel native has been a staple in the country’s film and TV industry since winning Best Actress at the Jerusalem Film Festival for her 2011 role in the thrilling feature drama Lipstikka for which she was also nominated by in the Best Supporting Actress category by the Israeli Film Academy. She will next be seen starring as detective Tali Shapira in Netflix’s new thriller series Hit & Run before returning to season four of Fauda. Rosenblatt won Best Actress in 2015 by the Israeli Film Academy for the drama Wedding Doll. She also won best actress at the LGBT Film Festival in Tel Aviv. She continues to be repped in Israel by Yitzug 1 Artists and Creators For legal, Rosenblatt is repped by Eric Feig Entertainment and Media Law.

Comments / 0

