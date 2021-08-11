TikTok Star Bella Poarch Signs With A3 Artists Agency

Devon Rodriguez, a visual artist with more than 17 million followers on TikTok, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Based in New York City, Rodriguez is best known for sketching strangers riding the subway and surprising them with the results. The viral subway series has helped Rodriguez grow his audience into the millions on Instagram and YouTube and has led to partnerships with brands like Chipotle, Ford and Cheetos. Earlier this year, Rodriguez sold his first painting, Girl on Subway, at the Phillips De Pury Contemporary Art Day Sale for $22,680. His portrait of the activist and sculptor John Ahearn was also a 2019 finalist in the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition at the National Portrait Gallery. Rodriguez will still be managed by the McCarren Park Group, but UTA will work with the artist to continue growing his social presence and collaborations with brands. Rodriguez’s signing comes as UTA continues to look to TikTok for talent. Last month, the agency signed Christina “Tinx” Najjar, known for her viral commentary poking fun at “rich moms” and candid relationship advice, for worldwide representation in all areas. Last year, UTA also signed Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as well as their parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio.