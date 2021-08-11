On second trip for MMIW, Duane Garvais-Lawrence visits Blackfeet Country

It was another smoky, sunny day in Blackfeet Country on Aug. 4 when a short parade “broke out” on N. Piegan Street in Browning. A police vehicle led the way as traditionally garbed people marched with signs supporting the MMIW movement and a Majestic RV followed behind. The RV carried a bicycle on the back while displaying the MMIW logo, along with a list of names of people lost and missing from Native nations across the U.S.