It isn’t as crazy as it sounds. And after his 2-home run performance on Sunday Night Baseball, Max Muncy is right in the thick of the National League MVP race. Muncy is hitting .272/.402/.550 with 25 home runs, a 157 wRC+ and a 15.8 BB%. He also leads all qualified NL position players in xwOBA (.424), while his 4.5 WAR is second in the league. Additionally, of the Top 10 NL hitters in wRC+, his .283 BABIP is the lowest, meaning he’s gotten a bit more unlucky than some of the others, for whatever that’s worth.