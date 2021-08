Nine-time defending champion Bayern Munich faces a road test on Friday to kick off its 2021-22 Bundesliga season when it visits Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern Munich lost just four of its 34 games last season (24-6-4) to finish 13 points clear at the top of the table, while Monchengladbach (13-10-11) finished eighth. Bayern crushed Gladbach 6-0 in the last league meeting between the teams in May, but Gladbach has won three of the past five overall. That includes a 2-0 victory in a friendly two weeks ago, though both teams were missing several top players in that match.