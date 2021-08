LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Dear parents, we write you today as concerned pediatricians who have worked for years to keep the children of our community happy, safe and healthy. We hope to give parents clarity on the current situation for children in our community during this pandemic. The delta variant of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2 virus) has shown greater ability to infect younger people, including children, than the original strain, and it is much more contagious. We have seen an increase in cases among our patients, including hospitalizations of children here in St George. We are hearing from our colleagues around the country of similar trends in their communities.