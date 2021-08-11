Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats pass $3.5 trillion blueprint for Biden's agenda

By Mike Dorning, Laura Davison, Steven T. Dennis Bloomberg
Union Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Democrats took a major step toward the biggest expansion in decades of federal efforts to reduce poverty, care for the elderly and protect the environment, passing a $3.5 trillion budget framework that opens the way for President Joe Biden's economic agenda. The party-line 50-49 vote marks an abrupt reversal...

