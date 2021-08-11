Senate Democrats pass $3.5 trillion blueprint for Biden's agenda

A crowd of desperate Afghans surrounded U.S. military airplanes at the Kabul airport on Monday, clinging onto the outside in an attempt to escape the country as their own president fled a day earlier amid the Taliban uprising. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Jeffersontown on Monday to discuss the deteriorating situation. McConnell said what we’ve seen is an unmitigated disaster; a stain on the reputation of the United States of America. McConnell said he never supported the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan during President Barack Obama’s administration or President Donald Trump’s, and he doesn’t support it now under President Joe Biden. Congressman Hal Rogers sent a statement after President Biden addressed the nation about the take-over Monday saying the current situation in Afghanistan is a complete and total disaster. He said there may have never been a good time to withdraw U.S. Forces, but there was certainly a better way. On Monday, Biden stood by his decision to withdraw troops. McConnell called on him to send “enough” troops back into the country to rescue as many Americans and Afghans who have helped the U.S. as possible, adding he fears what will happen to the Afghan women and children.