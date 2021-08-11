Today is August 11, 2021

National Son’s and Daughter’s Day on August 11th brings parents and their children together for quality time. On this day, be with the joys of your life. Let your children know that you are glad they are part of your life. While listening to the events of their day, share family stories. Find out about their hopes and dreams. Learn what inspires them. Teach them something new, or maybe there’s something they can teach you. Enjoy every day you have with them and spend as much quality time as you can.