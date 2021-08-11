Cancel
Jamestown, ND

James Valley Career and Technology Center serves area schools

By Keith Norman
Jamestown Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Valley Career and Technology Center welcomes students of Jamestown High School, Montpelier, and Pingree-Buchanan back to school for the 2020-2021 school year. Traditionally, this is the time of year parents purchase back-to-school supplies, meal plans and activity fees, and students grow concerned over class schedules, locker assignments, and preparation for extracurricular activities. One of the most noticeable changes from last year’s start is the requirement of masks. While masks are not required, students and staff are certainly welcome to wear masks while on campus.

