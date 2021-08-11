Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Digital business identity initiative launches in Africa

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZimbabwe-based NMB Bank, The Centre for Financial Regulation and Inclusion, together with Cornerstone Advisory have launched trade finance and digital identity project Basel. Basel is an international flagship project designed to expand financial inclusion among small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) especially on the African continent. The project has been realized with the support of the German Federal Government through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#Trade Finance#Zimbabwe#Id Card#Nmb Bank#Cornerstone Advisory#African#Giz#Legal Entity#Lei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Related
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

US Bank Brings FinTech Collaboration To The Next Level With Bento Buy

Financial institutions continue to embrace collaborations and integrations with FinTechs, but this week, U.S. Bank elevated that strategy with its FinTech acquisition. Plus, Brazil takes its next steps in open banking, and more bank-FinTech tie-ups emerge. U.S. Bank Acquires Bento Technologies. As more financial institutions embrace the opportunity to collaborate...
Technologythepaypers.com

The human element must not be lost in the digital banking era

Sameer Hajarnis, OneSpan: Digital platforms in the future will need to adopt a hybrid model where human assistance is incorporated from account opening to agreement signing. Banks around the world have always spoken about technological innovation, but as the pandemic hit, digitisation of financial services shifted from being an initiative to an absolute necessity. Many financial institutions (FIs) began adding even more new capabilities to allow their digital platforms to reach customers in entirely remote environments and ensure that customers could receive the same level of service as when they were able to visit a bank branch. As for digitisation plans, the banking industry in 2021 is months or even years ahead of where experts had envisioned.
Economythepaypers.com

Upperlink secures PCIDSS licence for payment gateway deployment in Africa

Upperlink, a payment solution service provider licenced of the central bank of Nigeria, has secured the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCIDSS) certificate ahead of its payment gateway deployment. Through Upperlink’s compliance with the rigorous PCI standard, customers using its payment services to route mission-critical applications can be assured...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Facebook digital wallet Novi is ready for market launch

Facebook has announced it will launch the Novi digital wallet tied to the Diem blockchain-based payment system, having received the necessary regulatory clearances. The Diem Association is a non-profit consortium overseeing the development of the Diem stablecoin. Novi is designed to allow users to add money to their wallets that would be converted to a Diem digital currency that could then be sent to others worldwide.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech Solutions Provider finleap Partners Bahrain’s Telecom Firm Batelco to Support Open Banking

European Fintech solutions provider finleap has teamed up with Bahrain-based telecom firm Batelco in order to support Open Banking in the MENA region. Recently, Batelco became the very first GCC-headquartered firm to acquire an Open Banking license. Through this latest partnership, finleap will be extending its Open Banking tech as well as digital frontend applications to the newly launched Batelco financial services.
AustraliaCoinTelegraph

Australia and Singapore conclude digital verification blockchain pilot

The Australian Border Force (ABF), Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and Singapore Customs, along with other industry representations, have concluded a blockchain trial project analyzing the status of the countries’ digital verification systems in issuing and verifying trade documents. The collaborative venture was a part of the Australia–Singapore...
Marketscoingeek.com

CoinGeek blockchain conference to be awarded Continuous Professional Development status

LONDON, August 19, 2021 – For the first time, anyone wanting to learn about Bitcoin and blockchain technology and obtain a recognized accreditation can do so by attending CoinGeek Conferences. With blockchain technology disrupting a multitude of industries, blockchain knowledge is increasingly becoming a sought-after skill in many companies. Attendees can now earn Continuous Professional Development (CPD)/Continuing Education (CE) certificates.
Economythepaypers.com

The new age of digital banking in Africa

As Africa’s fintech sector is growing rapidly, we discussed with Roy Zakka in order to learn more about the digital transformation roadmap and the trends that are shaping this sector. What are the biggest trends in fintech in Africa and what are the most promising areas of fintech (SaaS, Cloud,...
Technologythepaypers.com

Finastra partners Salt Edge

Finastra has partnered with Salt Edge to improve the speed of compliance with the Payments Service Directive 2 (PSD2) and other global Open Banking standards. According to the official press release, the integration of the Salt Edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution with Finastra's core banking solutions, Fusion Essence and Fusion Equation, enables institutions to build the necessary architecture to support end-to-end banking requirements and compliance through one API.
Marketsthepaypers.com

XinFin joins the Global Trade Finance Distribution Initiative

XDC Network has been selected to join the global Trade Finance Distribution (TFD) Initiative, a consortium of trade originators, credit insurers, and institutional funders. The initiative is on a mission to boost automation and transparency in trade asset and risk distribution. To establish trade as an investment class, TFD Initiative...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HID Global acquires Omni-ID to exted RFID portfolio and broaden footprint in Asia

HID Global announced that it has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications. The acquisition extends HID’s market leadership in RFID technology and strengthens its presence in India and China. “I am very pleased to...
Economythepaypers.com

OBIE launches consultation on latest version

A2(b)(iii) – Consent and Access Dashboards;. A10 – Sweeping, with specific focus on third party guidance when using variable recurring payments for sweeping;. Amendments to API & MI specifications resulting from changes requests & known defects;. Various Trustee actions;. The OBIE welcomes responses to the consultation from all interested parties....
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ACI Worldwide Announces 2021 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Digital Payments Innovation

ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions, today announced the winners of the 2021 ACI Innovation Awards. The awards recognize leading banks, financial intermediaries, merchants and billers around the world for their innovative use of ACI's digital payments portfolio. Winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of ACI experts and industry analysts from Celent, Javelin Strategy & Research and Mercator Advisory Group.
Economyspglobal.com

UK fintech market running hot but fears of a bubble are premature

The $33 billion valuation commanded by U.K. financial technology company Revolut Ltd. in its latest fundraise may have raised some eyebrows, but the market is not in bubble territory and still offers investors good opportunities, industry experts said. The value of fintech investments in the U.K. hit $5.7 billion in...
Economyfinextra.com

Digital Assets Are Rising Fast in Africa

Digital Assets are coming into the fold following moves by JPMorgan and El Salvador, but nowhere moreso than in Africa. In the United States, Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has given the go-ahead for its advisors to start offering digital asset funds to retail wealth management clients. This marks the first moment a US bank has considered offering digital asset investments to retail clients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy