Digital business identity initiative launches in Africa
Zimbabwe-based NMB Bank, The Centre for Financial Regulation and Inclusion, together with Cornerstone Advisory have launched trade finance and digital identity project Basel. Basel is an international flagship project designed to expand financial inclusion among small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) especially on the African continent. The project has been realized with the support of the German Federal Government through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).thepaypers.com
