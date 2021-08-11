Hudson, N.H., Police arrest alleged drug dealer after year-long investigation

HUDSON, N.H. — Following a year-long investigation, Hudson Police announced Tuesday that an alleged local drug dealer was arrested Monday for a litany of charges. Detective Sgt. Patrick Broderick said in a statement that 34-year-old Hudson resident Billy Sylvia was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled narcotic with intent to sell, three counts of possession of a controlled narcotic subsequent offense, two counts of a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, common nuisance and dealing/possession of a prescription drug.