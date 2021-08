RALEIGH, Wake County — A former North Carolina caseworker will spend two-and-a-half years in prison and repay more than $200,000 after pleading guilty to food stamp fraud. Federal prosecutors said Lakisha McDougald of Fayetteville was employed as a caseworker for the Department of Social Services in Harnett County, and between 2014 and 2019 she was accused of using state computer networks to access the accounts of people enrolled in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the Food Stamp Program.