Game Preview: Thunder Look To Build Winning Streak Against Pelicans

By Nick Crain
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 8 days ago

After an impressive win over the Detroit Pistons, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in their second NBA Summer League matchup. With the status of their sixth overall pick in Josh Giddey up in the air with an ankle injury, it will be an interesting game for the Thunder.

For Oklahoma City, pulling off a win would continue their hopes of making it to the championship game. After each team has played four times, the two squads with the best records will face off to see who becomes 2021 NBA Summer League Champions.

With one game of experience under the belts of some of the Thunder’s new rookies, Wednesday’s matchup will be highly competitive.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

This game will hinge quite a bit on the status of Giddey. If he's able to play, the Thunder offense will operate much better with his high IQ and ability to facilitate. If he's not able to play, OKC will need another outstanding game from Theo Maledon, who completely controlled the Thunder's opening summer league contest in his absence.

Thunder rookies Tre Mann and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will also have an opportunity to showcase their skills after showing a lot of positive things against the Pistons. From top to bottom, taking care of the ball and limiting mistakes overall typically results in summer league wins.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-0)

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO:

NBA TV

FINAL WORD:

Health of all players is always of the highest importance in NBA Summer League. Whether Giddey is able to play or not, the Thunder are hoping that none of their other players go down with injury in this second game of the week.

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

