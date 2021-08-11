Cancel
Jamestown, ND

School 2021 presents new challenges

By By Sharon Cox, Art Voices
Jamestown Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool kids are in for another challenging year ahead. Like every country, the COVID-19 delta strain is adding additional deaths in the thousands and a greater number is among people younger than 60. Although it’s protected by vaccines, the delta strain can find its way into the bodies of vaccinated individuals, and even the fully vaccinated can pass along the virus to unvaccinated people. It’s rare that death results when vaccinated individuals contract it; symptoms can occur and usually are mild unless there are underlying health conditions. All people in that category are advised to maintain mask wearing and crowd avoidance.

