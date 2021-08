Employees covered by company retirement plans are familiar with defined-contribution plans like 401(k), 403(b) or SEP-IRA accounts. A money purchase plan is another such employer-sponsored plan that can help you save for retirement. It is similar to these other accounts, except that the contributions are typically made by the company instead of the employee. In this article, we’ll define what these plans are, how they work and annual contribution limits. Consider working with a financial advisor to make sure you’re taking full advantage of employer-sponsored opportunities.