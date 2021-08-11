Cancel
Zignal Labs takes media intelligence real time

By Tony Baer (dbInsight)
 8 days ago

The COVID pandemic could be equated to a dual pandemic of disease and misinformation. In a New York Times article published just yesterday, reported that mentions of vaccine misinformation jumped over 4x over the past month. The data sourced by the Times came from an obscure San Francisco company, Zignal Labs, which has been supplying real-time trending data to a wide range of high-profile clients across the public and private sectors.

