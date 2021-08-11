Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Why Women Are Making Time For Luxury Watches

By Eliza Huber
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Brynn Wallner was working in the editorial department at Sotheby’s, a global art auction house, when she was tapped by the watches department and asked to create content for them. “I was like, ‘Listen, I'm down to help, but I don't know anything about watches,’” the 31-year-old Manhattan resident, whose experience with timepieces stopped at owning a sporty plastic Casio G-Shock, tells Refinery29. But it was her writing style, as opposed to her knowledge of timepieces, that the watch team was after: “‘We just need you to help make it cool,’” she recalls them telling her. She gave it a go and got intimate with the material, sourcing photos, editing, fact-checking, and researching what is arguably the most exclusive accessory in fashion (don’t come for me, Birkin baggers). “In the process of creating watch content, I became really compelled by them,” Wallner says. “I kept thinking, How did I not know this before?, because I was so intuitively drawn to them.”

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle Macpherson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stylish Women#Little Women#Fashion Brands#Manhattan#Sotheby#Wtf#Mordor Intelligence#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wear Dresses Practically Every Day—This "Pretty" Trend Is My Absolute Fave

If you know me well, you'll know that dresses are basically my second skin. In fact, on most days, you can spot me in some type of dress, whether it's a comfy tank dress to work in at home or a pretty floral frock for a weekend brunch. There is one particular style I'm obsessed with at the moment: ruched dresses. As it's one of the prettiest styles out there this season, I've spotted them all over the fashion set, on my feed, and at my favorite retailers this summer.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Rihanna Wore Ripped Low-Rise Jeans With Pearls At The Supermarket

Now this is a billion-dollar look. On Sunday, Rihanna was spotted leaving her local New York City Whole Foods wearing the ultimate high-low ensemble. On the high end, the fashion-beauty mogul piled on the pearls, including Vivienne Westwood's signature choker. She paired the Harry Styles-approved jewelry trend with a black tweed jacket, a peek-a-boo lace balconette bra, and a black-and-gold Chanel chain belt. On the more casual side — casual for Rihanna that is — the singer-designer added low-rise ripped jeans, a Yankees baseball cap, and Adidas Sambas. In other words, she cleaned up in aisle three.
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Naomi Osaka Is Launching A Line Of Upcycled Denim With Levi’s

Following the 2020 Olympics, Naomi Osaka is back with a partnership with Levi’s. On Tuesday, the denim brand announced the release of a four-piece collaboration with the tennis star, all made from upcycled and repurposed fabrics. According to WWD, the collection, set to launch next week, includes a bustier, shorts, low-rise jeans, and a denim kimono, inspired by Osaka's Japanese-Haitian heritage.
ApparelETOnline.com

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, including limited-time low prices on designer fashion. Shoppers will find deals on clothing, shoes and bags from top brands like...
Beauty & FashionLas Vegas Herald

Luxury Watch Market is Going to Boom: Piaget, Patek Philippe, Rolex

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Luxury Watch Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are A. Lange & Söhne, Lange & Söhne, Tiffany & Co., Jaeger-LeCoultre, LVMH Group, Glashütte Original, IWC, Vacheron Constantin, Union Glashütte, Piaget, Patek Philippe SA, Rolex, The total Swatch Group, Breguet, Cartier, Richemont Group, Girard-Perregaux, Choprad, Audemars Piguet & Bulgari etc.
MarketsL.A. Weekly

Luxury Timepiece Retailer Watch Trading Co. is the Ideal Source for Timeless Heirlooms

In the days of overconsumption, where fast fashion rules the world and trends change as instantaneously as a post on Instagram, quality and longevity have been largely left to the wayside. Gone are the days of making purchases with the future in mind, with few choosing ageless pieces that can be handed down as heirlooms once life fades away. Instead, the modern day consumer chews up and spits out items in the blink of an eye; it’s buy, wear, discard, wash, rinse, repeat, with no regard to the inevitable fate that humans must all face. Now one must ask themselves, when I leave this earth, what will my descendants have to remember me by? For many, the answer is clear: luxury watches, a timeless investment that can be enjoyed in this life and by the next generation alike.
Designers & CollectionsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fashion find of the week: Sabika Jewelry unveils kaleidoscope of colors, designs for fall/winter collection

Robinson-based Sabika Jewelry has a kaleidoscope of colors and designs planned for its fall/winter collection. In particular, CEO and designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik pulled inspiration from the kaleidoscope’s prism, which she channeled as a representation of diverse beauty. “Joy and diversity were two running themes for me when I designed this...
ApparelRefinery29

A Basket Bag Is The Only Accessory You Need This Summer – Here Are 16 Of Our Favourites

The girl with the basket bag knows how to master summer dressing. She’s a modern Jane Birkin, standing in the supermarket queue with an air of French girl nonchalance; she adds a vintage touch to her weekend brunch look or elevates her denim cutoffs and bikini. That’s the thing about basket bags – they’re charming without being too-try hard, imbuing even the most basic outfits with a whimsical playfulness. And they're the perfect summer accompaniment, taking you effortlessly from picnic to beach, farmers' market to dinner date.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Chanel Will Show Its Cruise 2021/22 Collection In Dubai

Chanel will arrive on our sandy shores this November to show its Cruise 2021/22 collection. It has been seven years since Chanel has shown a collection in Dubai and the House will make its return this year to show the Cruise 2021/22 collection. The show is scheduled to take place on 2 November 2021 but the location is yet to be disclosed.
Designers & CollectionsBeloit Daily News

Budding designer invited to Saint Laurent's fashion show

“You could fail 1,000 times, but the one time you win, it could change your life.”. That’s the wisdom Griffin Mark brings into his fashion design with his brand “Made in Failure.”. “Everything comes from failure, even if it’s indirect,” he said. Mark’s approach and unique designs, landed him an...
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Ready to skip winter? These are all the summer 2022 trends to look forward to according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fashion Editor willing to sell her soul for a good bag. @charlieteather. If you thought September was the only month to host spring/summer showcases, and that New York, London, Milan and Paris were the four cities to dictate the season's biggest trends, you may just be neglecting what is fast-becoming one of the most highly-regarded fashion weeks in the industry.
ApparelRefinery29

Girlfriend Collective’s New Essentials Collection Redefines Athleisure Wear

Though we love Girlfriend Collective's sustainable apparel for working out, its activewear basics are good for way more than that. Its super flex leggings, sports bras, and workout apparel made from recycled plastic bottles are good-looking enough we've given them the designation of “athleisure." GC pieces are so stylish and quick-drying that we’ll unabashedly keep them on all day, from the studio to the streets.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

5 New High Jewelry Watches That Might Just Make You Feel Like Dressing Up Again

Need some inspiration to get out of your sweatpants? Watchmakers are delivering a slew of new high jewelry timepieces dripping in gems that should provide some motivation. These five pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, Breguet, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chanel and Chopard have all the elements for some serious wrist candy: unique designs, unusual cuts, special settings and gems that are flawlessly matched in color and clarity. Prices for these beauties are, of course, upon request. Breguet Reine de Naples 8938 The Reine de Naples was inspired by a Breguet piece made in 1812 for Caroline Murat, the Queen of Naples and sister of...
ApparelRefinery29

The $25 Amazon Bodycon Skirt That Looks Good On Everyone

Woven into Amazon’s web of wild products is an intricate selection of hidden gems that have rocked the worlds of everyone from discerning reviewers to savvy R29 readers and our Shopping team's dedicated product enthusiasts. Over time we've unearthed such viral finds as an airline-fee-dodging duffle bag, a new-face-making collagen cream, and even a $7 dickey collar — all toting internet fanbases numbering in the thousands. Our latest diamond-in-the-rough discovery is a stretchy Amazon bodycon skirt that looks good on everyone. Call it "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Skirt," aka the Verdusa Elastic Waist Bodycon Skirt. It's a pull-on style with a pencil-like silhouette that's priced from $8 to $26, offered in a range of 15 different colors/patterns (from plain black to red plaid), and available in both plus and straight size options (from XS to 5X).
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Chanel marks No.5 centenary with dazzling high jewellery collection

Chanel continues to mark the centenary of its No.5 perfume in style, most recently with the unveiling of an expansive high jewellery series, titled ‘No.5’ collection. Facets of Chanel No.5 perfume – such as the stopper, the flowers, the sillage, and the number five – are celebrated in more than 100 high jewellery pieces that form the collection. References to the fragrance are intertwined with the hallmarks of Chanel high jewellery; the sensuality that perfume and jewellery share from their proximity to a woman’s skin is reflected in droplets of juxtaposed diamond cuts. In the asymmetric ‘No.5’ drop earrings, it is the number itself that takes centre stage, its elongated curves drawn in diamond-studded white gold, from which swings a pear-cut diamond.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Shop These Fall Outfits Perfect For The Office

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. After a year of comfy “work from home” looks, it's time to dust off your real work...
ApparelETOnline.com

The Best Diaper Bags -- Herschel, Burberry, Stella McCartney and More

Some of the best new diaper bags we're seeing right now look nothing like a diaper bag (and that's a great thing!). And for anyone who's shopping for new moms, mothers to be, or anyone else who's recently entered the world of motherhood, a bag to hold all their baby essentials can be stylish enough to turn heads and garner compliments.
ApparelGear Patrol

Why 1983 Was Such a Milestone Year in Watches

Look back across the history of watches and you can identify certain inflection points: the birth of the modern sport watch in 1953, a crescendo of technologies in 1969 — and, in 1983, what many likely considered the manifestation of an industry's decline. You might call it the Year of the Cheap, Plastic-Cased, Mass-Produced Quartz Watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy