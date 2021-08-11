Cancel
NFL

Titans part ways with 3 players in Tuesday roster moves

By Mike Moraitis
 8 days ago
The Tennessee Titans parted ways with three players on Tuesday, per the league’s transactions wire, releasing center Spencer Pulley and defensive back Greg Mabin, and waiving tight end Donnie Ernsberger.

Pulley was signed by the Titans on July 30 to provide some depth competition at center but he landed on Injured Reserve on Aug. 5.

Mabin, who spent time on the Titans’ practice squad in 2020 and was re-signed by the team back in May, was also placed on IR the same day as Pulley. Both players were released with injury settlements.

Meanwhile, it was an even shorter stay in Nashville for Ernsberger, as the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer was signed on Aug. 5. He suffered an injury during practice on Monday.

The Titans will hit the practice field on Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m. CT for what will be their final session before the preseason opener in Atlanta against the Falcons on Friday.

