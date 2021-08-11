Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25: #23- Will Reilly
Welcome to our 2021 countdown of the top young players in the Pittsburgh organization that are under the age of 25. Catch up with these links:. In the lead up to this point of his career, Will Reilly was probably most notable for his draft position. What’s so special about being picked 217th back in 2017? There was no pick 218, granting the “Mr. Irrelevant” tag that Reilly will carry for the rest of his playing days (but hey, it worked out pretty OK for 2005 Mr. Irrelevant, Patric Hornqvist).www.pensburgh.com
Comments / 0