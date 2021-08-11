Winners and losers from Detroit Lions training camp through the 1st two weeks

Heading into the second week of training camp for the Detroit Lions, we get a feel for how players perform and how they will fit on the roster. We have a new coaching staff in place, it has been a completely different vibe than what was there previously. The team seems more lively and upbeat and not just doing drills for the sake of doing them.

Some of the players have risen to the challenge and risen above others to claim their stake on one of those coveted roster spots. On the other side of the coin, either injuries or competition has gotten the better of the players leaving to question their status.

Here some of the winners and losers so far through training camp.

Winner: Alim McNeill

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

When it comes to third-round selections, you are hoping to develop that player into a starter down the road, but from the looks of it, Alim McNeill is already ahead of the curve in an impressive fashion. From day one of training camp, McNeill has been slotted as the team’s starting nose tackle and hasn’t looked back since impressing every coach in camp. The “Twinkle Toe Dancing Bear” has even given Frank Ragnow, who is considered one of the best centers in the league, a run for him money showing McNeill has the strength and smarts to run with anyone in the NFL. Of course, we will have to wait to see if the truth is in the pudding once games start, but McNeill has exceeded many expectations so far.

Loser: Corn Elder

Detroit Lions cornerback Corn Elder (29) warms up during training camp at the team’s practice facility in Allen Park, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

When Corn Elder was signed, he was immediately slotted into the starting nickel role for the Lions defense. He showed impressive work with the Panthers and was young enough for the coaches to mold him a starting-caliber nickel to bring together the secondary. However, through camp, we haven’t got to see much from Elder, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury giving way to Mike Ford, who has seen most first-team reps. With the addition of Nickell Robey-Coleman, who will take over the nickel duties, it is not looking good for Elder’s roster chances.

Winner: Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

If one player has benefited the most from the coaching change, you don’t have to look any further than last year’s first-round pick, Jeff Okudah. It was clear Okudah was not relying on his instincts that made him a top prospect coupled with injuries as well; it was a season not everyone, including Okudah, was hoping for. But, so far through camp, he is looking the part of a legit number one corner. To the part of the new coaching, especially from Aubrey Pleasant, Okudah is playing every part mentally and physically. With how stacked the NFC North is with top receivers, it is good to see him taking that next step forward in hopes of containing that onslaught.

Loser: Jahlani Tavai

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) warms up during organized team activity at Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jahlani Tavai was the prototypical Patricia linebacker, but with the transition to a new coaching staff, he needed to make a few changes. There was no doubt; he put the work into slimming down to make himself more suited to what the coaches will look for their linebackers. He has a few nice reps, including his two forced fumbles, but his continued coverage is showing up badly. With the emergence of Hamilton and Anthony Pittman and the return of Jalen Reeves-Maybin, the inside linebacker room is crowded. Those three linebackers are better suited for the defensive scheme and leaving Tavai’s roster spot all but clear.

Winner: Shaun Dion Hamilton

Detroit Lions defensive linemen Anthony Pittman and Shaun Dion Hamilton go through drills during OTA practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Allen Park practice facility. Liions

With the refocus of linebacker style from the previous coaching staff to now, the new regime had their work cut for them, hoping to breathe some athleticism into that unit, where the previous one preferred an old-style approach. So one of their first moves General Manager Brad Holmes made when he took over the Lions was the wavier addition of Shaun Dion Hamilton from the Washington Football Team. Walking into training camp, Hamilton wasn’t getting much love, but that script has flipped. With his keen ability to attack the ball and superb coverage ability, he has made everyone notice as a player who will not make the team but make an impact.

Loser: WR Depth

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catches a ball during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Walking into the offseason, we all knew the wide receiver room would look different with the departure of the top three receivers from last year. The offseason additions of Tyrell Williams and Breshard Perriman didn’t spark many with warm fuzzies to head up the receiving corps. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been heads above the rest through camp, and Kalif Raymond has garnered some allocates from the coaches. Williams and Perriman have also dealt with injuries early this season. Given their track record, it is something to keep a close eye on through preseason. With the lack of emergence from the UDFA’s and low-tier free agents, the Lions don’t have much to fall back on if some are lost to injury, bringing serious doubt about the receiving corps.

Winner: Jermar Jefferson

Jermar Jefferson during rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

As a seventh-round pick, not much was given to Jermar Jefferson to sniff a roster spot considering how top-heavy the Lions were at running back with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams cemented on the roster. He would have to prove his versatility as a pass-catcher and runner for the Lions to hold him as the number three running back, but he has done just that so far. His vision and cuts have been a dazzle to watch through camp, giving everyone a show with his big-play ability. Not only that, he has improved as a pass blocker as well. He did suffer an ankle injury the other, questioning his status, but if he can recover, he can continue his accession.