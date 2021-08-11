Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Winners and losers from Detroit Lions training camp through the 1st two weeks

By Zack Moran
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIkLf_0bOK917s00

Heading into the second week of training camp for the Detroit Lions, we get a feel for how players perform and how they will fit on the roster. We have a new coaching staff in place, it has been a completely different vibe than what was there previously. The team seems more lively and upbeat and not just doing drills for the sake of doing them.

Some of the players have risen to the challenge and risen above others to claim their stake on one of those coveted roster spots. On the other side of the coin, either injuries or competition has gotten the better of the players leaving to question their status.

Here some of the winners and losers so far through training camp.

Winner: Alim McNeill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXpS0_0bOK917s00
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

When it comes to third-round selections, you are hoping to develop that player into a starter down the road, but from the looks of it, Alim McNeill is already ahead of the curve in an impressive fashion. From day one of training camp, McNeill has been slotted as the team’s starting nose tackle and hasn’t looked back since impressing every coach in camp. The “Twinkle Toe Dancing Bear” has even given Frank Ragnow, who is considered one of the best centers in the league, a run for him money showing McNeill has the strength and smarts to run with anyone in the NFL. Of course, we will have to wait to see if the truth is in the pudding once games start, but McNeill has exceeded many expectations so far.

Loser: Corn Elder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWbqJ_0bOK917s00
Detroit Lions cornerback Corn Elder (29) warms up during training camp at the team’s practice facility in Allen Park, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

When Corn Elder was signed, he was immediately slotted into the starting nickel role for the Lions defense. He showed impressive work with the Panthers and was young enough for the coaches to mold him a starting-caliber nickel to bring together the secondary. However, through camp, we haven’t got to see much from Elder, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury giving way to Mike Ford, who has seen most first-team reps. With the addition of Nickell Robey-Coleman, who will take over the nickel duties, it is not looking good for Elder’s roster chances.

Winner: Jeff Okudah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bm5rp_0bOK917s00
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

If one player has benefited the most from the coaching change, you don’t have to look any further than last year’s first-round pick, Jeff Okudah. It was clear Okudah was not relying on his instincts that made him a top prospect coupled with injuries as well; it was a season not everyone, including Okudah, was hoping for. But, so far through camp, he is looking the part of a legit number one corner. To the part of the new coaching, especially from Aubrey Pleasant, Okudah is playing every part mentally and physically. With how stacked the NFC North is with top receivers, it is good to see him taking that next step forward in hopes of containing that onslaught.

Loser: Jahlani Tavai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUEad_0bOK917s00
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) warms up during organized team activity at Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jahlani Tavai was the prototypical Patricia linebacker, but with the transition to a new coaching staff, he needed to make a few changes. There was no doubt; he put the work into slimming down to make himself more suited to what the coaches will look for their linebackers. He has a few nice reps, including his two forced fumbles, but his continued coverage is showing up badly. With the emergence of Hamilton and Anthony Pittman and the return of Jalen Reeves-Maybin, the inside linebacker room is crowded. Those three linebackers are better suited for the defensive scheme and leaving Tavai’s roster spot all but clear.

Winner: Shaun Dion Hamilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbOHn_0bOK917s00
Detroit Lions defensive linemen Anthony Pittman and Shaun Dion Hamilton go through drills during OTA practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Allen Park practice facility. Liions

With the refocus of linebacker style from the previous coaching staff to now, the new regime had their work cut for them, hoping to breathe some athleticism into that unit, where the previous one preferred an old-style approach. So one of their first moves General Manager Brad Holmes made when he took over the Lions was the wavier addition of Shaun Dion Hamilton from the Washington Football Team. Walking into training camp, Hamilton wasn’t getting much love, but that script has flipped. With his keen ability to attack the ball and superb coverage ability, he has made everyone notice as a player who will not make the team but make an impact.

Loser: WR Depth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTqWi_0bOK917s00
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catches a ball during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Walking into the offseason, we all knew the wide receiver room would look different with the departure of the top three receivers from last year. The offseason additions of Tyrell Williams and Breshard Perriman didn’t spark many with warm fuzzies to head up the receiving corps. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been heads above the rest through camp, and Kalif Raymond has garnered some allocates from the coaches. Williams and Perriman have also dealt with injuries early this season. Given their track record, it is something to keep a close eye on through preseason. With the lack of emergence from the UDFA’s and low-tier free agents, the Lions don’t have much to fall back on if some are lost to injury, bringing serious doubt about the receiving corps.

Winner: Jermar Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDdPB_0bOK917s00
Jermar Jefferson during rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

As a seventh-round pick, not much was given to Jermar Jefferson to sniff a roster spot considering how top-heavy the Lions were at running back with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams cemented on the roster. He would have to prove his versatility as a pass-catcher and runner for the Lions to hold him as the number three running back, but he has done just that so far. His vision and cuts have been a dazzle to watch through camp, giving everyone a show with his big-play ability. Not only that, he has improved as a pass blocker as well. He did suffer an ankle injury the other, questioning his status, but if he can recover, he can continue his accession.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Panthers#Udfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Lions first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Not much is expected from the lowly Detroit Lions in 2021-22 — and rightfully so. Not only are the Lions simply not a very good football team as far well-roundedness and talent go, but Detroit also plays in the NFC North division alongside the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, all of which should be relatively competitive — at worst — this time around.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLBleacher Report

Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Jamal Adams' $70M Contract: 'The Disrespect is Noted'

Tyrann Mathieu saw all the zeroes in Jamal Adams' new contract and may have realized something's not adding up in his negotiations with the Chiefs. Mathieu tweeted the "disrespect is noted" in response to a tweet mentioning the deal in relation to his extension talks:. Adams' new four-year, $70 million...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This quarterback underwhelmed in Monday’s practice

After the Chicago Bears defeated the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener on Saturday, it was back to business on Monday. The Bears took the practice field to continue what positives they came away with from their preseason victory. As usual, both quarterbacks were center stage. All eyes were on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Predictions 2021: Derrick Henry or Alvin Kamara in PPR?

With the preseason underway, football season is officially here, which also means it’s time for some fantasy football predictions. This time of year is filled with hope and anticipation. It’s also a great time to start looking into the crystal ball and see what we think will happen with some specific situations.
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing Mason Rudolph

While Ben Roethlisberger is the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback, backup Mason Rudolph got the first reps during team drills Wednesday. Was there a specific reason for the switch? As it turns out there was, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, but it wasn’t anything related to Roethlisberger’s health or Rudolph’s play in training camp.
NFLsportsmockery.com

REPORT: Chicago Bears Offensive Line Gets Another Jolt Of Good News

Wednesday was a dark moment for the Chicago Bears offensive line as the news dropped rookie 2nd round tackle Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery. It left many wondering what the fate of this group will be. Thankfully, it only took 24 hours for them to get some good news. According to head coach Matt Nagy, 5th round pick Larry Borom is back at practice after missing over a week with a concussion.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is there Thursday Night Football tonight? NFL Week 2 preseason games

For the third straight week, we have Thursday Night Football in the preseason. Let’s take a look at what games are on Thursday Night Football tonight and what the schedule has in store going forward in the preseason and into the regular season. Is there preseason Thursday Night Football tonight?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Officially Announce Quarterback Signing

With Jordan Love currently dealing with a shoulder injury, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back a familiar face at quarterback for their second preseason game. Moments ago, the Packers officially announced that they’ve signed quarterback Jake Dolegala. He was actually released by the team on July 27. After being...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

AllSteelers Talk: Winners and Losers From Steelers Preseason Opener

There were plenty of takeaways from the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game - both good and bad. We'll start with the quarterback competition. The Steelers got their first glance at Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins in live-game action, but somehow, Josh Dobbs stole the show. No, we're not kidding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy