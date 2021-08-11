Cancel
The Lasting Legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Beloved Home and School

Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature; it will never fail you.” So mused the world’s first starchitect, Frank Lloyd Wright. It’s a walk he walked and a talk he talked at Taliesin, as AD noted in a 2004 visit to his beloved home and school, set among the rock outcroppings and mature trees of rural Wisconsin. Until his death in 1959, the estate (begun in 1911 and rebuilt after fires in 1914 and 1925) continued to evolve, offering a laboratory for his designs. “He saw the built environment as a way to connect people and lives,” notes Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Today the organization is looking to the past and future, endeavoring to, as Graff explains, “present Wright in ways that encourage people to take his ideas and act on them.” A comprehensive conservation plan for Taliesin is under way, with stabilization work to Wright’s bedroom, erected upon ashes, on the horizon. Among other ongoing projects is the restoration of the Hillside Theatre, in anticipation of live performances for the public. As Graff reflects, “The goal is not just to preserve the structures but preserve the values and ideas that underpin them, and the life that existed within them.”

