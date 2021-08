The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting Connecticut Sun at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Thursday, August 12, at 21:00 ET in a high caliber duel between the two best squads currently in each conference. The Storm are 4-1 in their previous five matches and are first both in the West and in the whole league. The Sun are also doing great lately, having lost only once in their previous seven matches and are first in the Eastern Conference.