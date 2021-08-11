Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

D.J. Graham missing wide receiver, but completely bought in at cornerback

By John Williams
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1mbg_0bOK8kWz00

Under Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch, the Oklahoma Sooners have made it a habit to recruit two-way athletes for their team and help them find their best spot once they get to Norman. In particular, players who have experience at both wide receiver and cornerback seem a high priority for Oklahoma’s staff.

Speaking to the media yesterday, D.J. Graham shared his thoughts on making cornerback a permanent home after coming to Norman hoping to play wide receiver.

Graham had a breakout season in 2020, though it took until Week 6 against Texas to begin seeing the field. Even then, it was just three snaps in the Red River Shootout. But as the season wore on, Graham’s play forced him onto the field more and more. With an increased snap count, Graham rewarded the defensive coaches with outstanding coverage and game-changing plays.

Over the final six games of the season, Graham was targeted 22 times per Pro Football Focus. He allowed 10 receptions on those targets and a passer rating (NFL) of 37.3 per PFF. That passer rating allowed was 12th among players with at least 112 coverage snaps in 2020.

Safe to say he’s taken to cornerback quite well.

Armed with a more typical offseason to continue to hone his craft, Graham has a chance to be one of the primary outside cornerbacks in Alex Grinch’s defense. As Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning explained, Graham’s experience at wide receiver should enhance his ability at cornerback.

When the ball is in the air, Graham has a natural ability to attack it. He’ll be competitive at the catch point and, as we saw in 2020, make plays on the football in the air. His understanding of route running and what an offense is trying to do against coverage will help him play faster and think less as he works in his coverage responsibility. Overall, he’ll have a great feel for what the wide receiver lined up across from him is trying to do.

Though he may not carry the same profile as Nik Bonitto or Isaiah Thomas, Graham is one of the reasons for optimism the Oklahoma Sooners defense can take another step forward in 2021.

With Woodi Washington and Graham on the outside, Alex Grinch has two corners with size that will battle for the ball in the air and make life difficult on opposing wide receivers.

Graham is a playmaker in every sense of the word. As a former wide receiver, he believes every ball is his ball and will go get it.

Though he may not have planned to play cornerback in college for the Oklahoma Sooners, he’s found a home there and will continue to thrive in 2021.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Roy Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerbacks#Pro Football Focus#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Wr#Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Ravens sign wide receiver, waive defensive end

The Baltimore Ravens have had their depth tested early during 2021 training camp due to absences and injuries. They team has been hit especially hard at the wide receiver position, where Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Miles Boykin have all dealt with or are dealing with some type of injury.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings add an intriguing new wide receiver to their roster

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of rookie free-agent wide receiver Warren Jackson. Heading into this summer’s training camp, depth at wide receiver was among the biggest concerns some had for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are set at the top of their wide receiver depth chart with...
NFLUSA Today

Giants claim wide receiver recently waived by Jets

It didn’t take long for Matt Cole to find a new team, and he won’t have to travel far, either. The Giants claimed the receiver off waivers on Sunday, the team announced Sunday. The Jets waived Cole on August 6. Cole’s short-lived stint with the Jets lasted just three months...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The greatest No. 2 wide receiver in Arizona Cardinals history

Sharing the field with a future Hall of Famer did nothing to prevent Anquan Boldin from making his mark with the Arizona Cardinals. Living in the shadow of the greatest wide receiver in Arizona Cardinals history could not have been easy for Anquan Boldin. The Cards’ second-round draft pick in...
NFLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Top Ten Wide Receivers in Eagles Franchise History

The 2021 Philadelphia Eagles have a young core of Wide Receivers headlined by First Round Pick Devonta Smith joining second year Receivers Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins along with 26 year old Slot Receiver Greg Ward and the talented Travis Fulgham. But with Smith missing a couple weeks of Training Camp with a Sprained MCL, this is the second straight year that a First Round Drafted Wide Receiver gets injured before the start of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

With the depth chart at wide receiver getting pretty crowded for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears James Washington wants a fresh start elsewhere in the NFL. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Washington approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playing time from last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Officially Announce Quarterback Signing

With Jordan Love currently dealing with a shoulder injury, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back a familiar face at quarterback for their second preseason game. Moments ago, the Packers officially announced that they’ve signed quarterback Jake Dolegala. He was actually released by the team on July 27. After being...
NFLaudacy.com

Patriots have a problem at wide receiver

When it comes to the Patriots offense and the passing game in particular, all everyone wants to talk about is the quarterback and if not that position then tight end. The Patriots have a legitimate quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones, and then acquired two of the better tight ends in the league this offseason in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy