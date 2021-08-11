WATCH: Garrett Wilson makes incredible catch in preseason camp

It’s no secret Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is one of the best receivers in all of college football heading into 2021. He’s already made a slew of highlight-reel plays during his first two years in Columbus and is poised to do more of the same.

Expectations were high for the prize prospect out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, and he has done nothing to disappoint.

Not only does Wilson have the speed to take the top off the defense, but the coaching staff moved him to the inside last season to take advantage of his route running and hands against slot corners. He did more than fine thank you.

Wilson’s body control and hands were on display again during fall preseason camp this week as he laid out to haul in a pass in tight coverage. The 6-foot, 192-pounder didn’t just make a play look good, he left his feet completely and stretched out for a ball only a select few can dream of catching.

Get a look at this unbelievable catch thanks to the video shared by ESPN College Football and prepare to be amazed, bewildered and befuddled by the body control, concentration and sorcery needed to make the incredible look — well, incredible.

You can look forward to seeing some of these catches play out in real-time while staring at your television set or streaming device this fall. It’s no wonder Wilson is on the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list that goes annually to the best receiver in college football.

