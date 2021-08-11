Cancel
College Sports

Is Kobe Hudson sliding down the depth chart?

By Zac Blackerby
 8 days ago
Kobe Hudson appears to be sliding down the depth chart as Auburn football’s fall camp moves forward.

Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live joined the Locked On Auburn podcast and shared some information about the wide receivers. One of his points was that Hudson is not with the starting offense because of Malcolm Johnson Jr.’s solid play.

“Malcolm Johnson Jr, who has not been talked about until (Monday) coincidedentily,” Hokanson said. “Malcolm Johnson Jr. is a freshman 4-star who is very raw. He is getting first-team reps ahead of Kobe Hudson a lot.

“The receiver position is wide open but people just go ‘(Ze’Vian) Capers, (Elijah) Canion, Hudson’ and then maybe Demetris (Robertson) but Malcolm Johnson Jr. is completely in the mix.”

Auburn may be seeing a star in the making with Johnson Jr.’s speed in the mix in this offensive attack.

Hudson dropped a pass in front of the media last week and was also labeled as inconsistent during spring practices. He dropped a catchable in the A-Day game as well.

