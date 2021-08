Despite playing down her chances all week, Annemiek van Vleuten won the Ladies Tour of Norway queen stage at the Norefjell ski resort on Saturday. The Olympic time trial champion crossed the line alone at the end of stage three, having dropped Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio with two kilometres to go. The South African SDWorx rider held on for a convincing second place, while Alé-BTC Ljubljana’s Mavi Garcia was third.