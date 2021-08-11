Murray: Acknowledge human failings to overcome them

As a Catholic, one of the things I learned is that pride, defined as “excessive love of one’s own excellence,” is a sin. You are not supposed to be proud. In fact, it is very difficult to follow the greatest commandment if you have pride because you are full of self-love, which does not leave enough room for love of others. I think the reason loving your neighbor is the greatest commandment is because humans don’t do it well, and we have to work at it. Even though I know this to be true, I still have pride.