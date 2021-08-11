I have a bit of the Delta blues. Although, it never went away, there was a semi-sweet reprieve from the omnipresent talk of COVID-19 for some Texans. For me, that period started as soon as vaccines were open to all and the need for masks by the vaccinated were deemed unnecessary. My husband and I traveled. We went to weddings. We saw relatives on the Fourth of July that we had not seen in over a year. Last weekend I even held babies after two rapid COVID tests proved I was not positive.